Threads from the 1970s Part of A Groovy New Exhibit in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - With a disco ball flashing, and 1970s-era music playing, there's a new exhibit this summer at the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud.

If you grew up in the 1970s like I did, it's an enjoyable trip down memory lane. From eight-track tapes, to console record players, to the iconic fashions there's lots of great stuff on display in the new "Searching for the '70s" exhibit.

Curator Eric Cheever says they've gotten a lot of great feedback already.

The thing that makes us pleased is people spend a lot of time up here. We had a couple that came up here and spent most of an afternoon just in this exhibit. So, that makes us realize that it's working.

Part of the exhibit is pictures from a traveling Smithsonian collection. That's broken up into three sections, one featuring the tumultuous environment of the decade, one highlighting the fashions, and one focusing on the stark differences between big cities and small towns.

The Stearns History Museum added to the display with artifacts from their own collection.

Stearns History Museum Curator Eric Cheever, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Stearns History Museum Curator Eric Cheever, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Cheever says there's one piece that stands out for him.

For some reason that hanging chair brings back a lot of memories, we had some friends that had one of those.

For me, it would have to be the popcorn maker, which was a staple in every household.