Thousands of Chickens Perish in Wright County Egg Barn Fire

HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- Tens of thousands of chickens are dead following a fire at a commercial egg production farm near Howard Lake on Monday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says seven fire departments were dispatched to Forsman Farms.

The fire was contained to one of the five barns on the property. No injuries were reported.

This same farm experienced a massive fire in May 2022, which resulted in the death of an estimated 200 thousand chickens.