Thomas “Tom” Torgerson, 66, Cold Spring

November 19, 1956 - April 29, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Thomas S. Torgerson age 66, who died Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home.

The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

Tom was born on November 19, 1956, in Morris, MN to Allen and Margaret (Maloney) Torgerson. He married Diane Waletzko on July 29, 1979, in St. Benedict’s Church, Avon, MN. Tom worked at Columbia Gear, FB Optical and Electrolux. He enjoyed his time at the cabin, fishing, pontooning and playing carbles with family and friends. Tom and Diane enjoyed traveling to Alaska to celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of 43 years; children, Sara (Shannon) Kohorst, Kari (Troy) Roth, Jeffrey (Heidi) Torgerson; grandchildren, Samuel and Ashley Roth, Rhea and Hayden Torgerson; sister, Vonnie (Joe) Tetrault; brother-in-law, Dale “Ace” Waletzko.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents and sister Lorie Bremer.