Thomas ‘Tom’ Latterell, 92, Foley

June 26, 1930 - October 14, 2022

Tom Latterell, age 92 of Foley passed away October 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 18. 2022 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Thomas Julius Latterell was born June 26, 1930 in St. George Township, Benton County to William and Elizabeth (Dzuik) Latterell. He was born the 7th of 11 children. He spent the first 18 years of his life on the farm and loved to tell stories of his days on the farm with his parents and siblings and many close relatives. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1948. He enlisted into the United States Army Air Force in 1948 and was active until 1949. He was part of the enlisted reserve until 1955 when he was honorably discharged. He married Cordella (Cordy) Timmers on November 10, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Tom worked for W. Hodgeman and Sons out of Fairmont, MN as a motor grader operator for 12 years and then advanced to bituminous laydown foreman for the next 40 years. After retiring from road work he drove school bus for Foley Public Schools for 5 years. Tom was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church and a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Tom enjoyed deer hunting each fall and had many successful hunts. He spent many winters spearing on Mille Lacs Lake. He liked to attend auctions, especially those that featured John Deere equipment. He enjoyed his time with family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and had a special place in his heart for his great grandson, Jack Balzer who was just a baby when he and his family lived with, "Papa Great' for a year as his helper.

He is survived by his children: Doug, Minneapolis; Kim (Sandy), Foley; Colleen (Mick) Lazer, Sauk Rapids; Becky (Tom) Howard, Foley and Pam (Melissa) of Woodbury, 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Cordy and brothers: Leonard, David, Cecil, Norbert, Jim, Bill and sisters: Irene Graham, Lucille Ruhoff, Eunice Cross and Mary Jo LaVigne. Tom wishes to be remembered for his ability to use his words to lift the spirits of those around him and to always offer hope. The family would like to offer their sincerest thanks to the Centra Care Hospice team, especially Nicole, Lori and Dana who provided loving care to him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Foley Area Care or a charity of your choice in Tom's name.