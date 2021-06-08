Thomas “Tom” J. Ahner, Sr., 60, Zimmerman

March 25, 1961 - June 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN, for Thomas “Tom” J. Ahner, Sr., age 60 of Zimmerman, who passed away on June 6, 2021. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery.

Thomas Jeffrey Ahner was born to Max and Agnes (Kuehn) Ahner on March 25, 1961, in Princeton. He graduated from Elk River High School and went on to work in the printing industry, but mostly enjoyed the life of a truck driver for many years. He was married to Sandy (Huber) on July 3, 1992, and together they blended their families.

Tom was dedicated to his family and took any chance he could to get together, all were welcome to have coffee, BBQ, or just hang out. He was the inner strength holding everyone together and will be remembered for his Sunday morning cooking and his extensive family projects. Tom also enjoyed trucking, hunting, fishing, blackjack, KFC, and a good buffet. Throughout his life he showed his family how to be quick-witted, smart-mouthed, and compassionate. Tom will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Shaun Buchite of IA, Lisa (Jeff) Fyten of Big Lake, Anthony (Kim) Ahner of Forest Lake, Rob (Jody) Ahner of Becker, and Pat (Dani) Ahner of Princeton; the “Extras;” 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other siblings, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Agnes; son, Tommy; granddaughter, Roslyn; and brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Jerrold.