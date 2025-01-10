Thomas “Tom” Harold Klein, 63, St. Joseph

November 2, 1961 - January 8, 2025

attachment-Thomas Klein loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Thomas “Tom” Harold Klein who passed away unexpectedly while fishing on Wednesday. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Tom was born on November 2, 1961 in St. Cloud to Harold and Esther “Betty” (Knapp) Klein. He graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to study welding at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, like his father. He married Ann “Anna” Rajkowski on November 21, 1987 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Tom worked as a welder at DCI for over thirty years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature, sunsets, making metal art, playing cards, telling stories, and socializing. Tom was proud of and loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter, Evelyn.

Tom is survived by his wife, Anna of St. Joseph; children, Casandra “Cassie” Klein of St. Joseph, Luke (Matt Everhart) Klein of St. Paul, Ben (Sharon) Klein of Sartell, Laura Klein of St. Joseph, and Jeff (Marlena) Schmidt of Graceville; grandchildren, Justin, Courtney, Sierra, and Evelyn; mother, Betty of Waite Park; siblings, Joyce Calvin of Kentucky, Mary Lou (Pat) Stambough of Lake City, Richard (Sue) Klein of St. Cloud, Kathleen “Kathy” (David) Lintgen of St. Cloud, and Scott Klein of St. Augusta; and many other family, friends and in-laws.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold; father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Lorraine Rajkowski; brothers-in-law, Greg Calvin and Tomas Villanueva; sisters-in-law, Helen Lofgren, Mary Rajkowski; great nephew, Gage Beumer; godparents, Mel and Marie Urbanski; and step-godmother, Celine Urbanski.