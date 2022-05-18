Thomas “Tom” F. Strating, 66, St. Cloud

November 3, 1955 - May 13, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be set for a future date to be determined for Tom Strating. Please check back for more information. Private burial will be at a later date at the Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in Pease, MN.

Thomas Frederick Strating was born on November 3, 1955, in Mora, MN to Gerald and Lou Jane (Lofgren) Strating. Tom spent his first three years of elementary school in Mora. In 1965 his family moved four miles East of St. Cloud, MN. Tom finished 4th - 6th grades in a one room schoolhouse, District 81. In 1973 he graduated from Sauk Rapids High School where he enjoyed participating in football and baseball. He also, like his brothers, was forced to sing in the choir by his Mom. He earned his Master’s degree in Art and worked as an Art Professor at St. Cloud State University for over 25 years, where he was loved by many students. Tom was gifted with absolutely amazing artistic and literary skills that he shared with people throughout his life. Tom, and his friend Chad Ruble, published a comic book, the Tinsel of Weedh. He also invested nine years of his life working on an animated movie about the Battle of Kursk in World War II. One of his goals was to get the movie produced, but he ran out of time. He was accepting of everyone, a trait a lot of us don’t have. The art projects he worked on were his passion in life. Tom was very involved in the art community and enjoyed spending time teaching others to appreciate art. He, like all of us, had demons in his life. As a result of this, he volunteered much of his time as a recovery counselor, helping others through their struggles. He enjoyed playing video games, studying comic books, was a huge lover of music, and was a WWII buff. Tom loved his cat, Angel, and spending time with his nieces and nephews was especially important to him.

Tom is survived by his siblings, Jerry (Kim) of Hartford, SD, Timothy (Victoria) of St. Cloud, and Ann of South Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother James. Memorials may be sent to the St. Cloud State University Art Department.