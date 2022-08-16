Thomas “Tom” C. Smith, 82, Waite Park

September 24, 1939 – August 16, 2022

attachment-Tom Smith loading...

Thomas “Tom” Cecil Smith, age 82, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at his home in Waite Park, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. MN at a later date.

Tom was born to Cecil and Gladys (Anderson) Smith on September 24, 1939 in Wadena, MN. He was an "only child," and was raised on a farm near Wadena, Minnesota. Tom attended a country school for three years, and graduated from Wadena High School in 1957, where he played football, baseball, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Tom attended Moorhead State College in Moorhead, Minnesota, known now as Minnesota State University at Moorhead, and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree, and majors in Mathematics and Industrial Arts. While at MSC, he was active in Student Government, President of his class for all four years and President of his Fraternity. He was named in "Who's Who In American Colleges and Universities.”

In 1959, Tom was married to Lois Halbmaier, his high school sweetheart. After college, they moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he was hired to teach Mathematics at South Junior High School. Tom was a teacher for 34 years, retiring in 1995. During the teaching years, he coached football, basketball and baseball, all during his first ten years of employment. Tom was Mathematics Department Chairman for 25 years. In 1971 he earned a Master's Degree from St. Cloud, State University.

Tom enjoyed planning, organizing and emceeing many faculty retirement celebrations over the years. He also was the speaker for many school reunions, both high school and college.

He also had a part time business of interior decorating and design. Remodeling, wood finishing, and the installation of all types of wall coverings was a sideline for about 25 years. Being an accomplished woodworker, his woodworking shop was a special place for Tom. Building toys, games, furniture, wood turning, framing, etc., was a rewarding pastime for many years.

Other interests included photography, camping, traveling and time with family and friends. The activities and accomplishments of their four children, their grandchildren and great grandchildren were always paramount for Tom and Lois.

Survivors include his wife, Lois of Waite Park; children, John Smith of Palmer, AK; Jill (Randy) Zenner of Maple Grove, MN; and Jeff (Amy) Smith of Hutchinson, MN; son-in-law, Bill Cashman of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Megan Harper, Patrick Cashman, Katlyn Cashman, Erin Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Thomas J. Smith, and Logan Smith; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jocelyn, Madelyn, James, Everett, and Atticus.

Tom was preceded in death by parents; daughter Tamera Cashman and daughter-in-law, Teresa Smith.