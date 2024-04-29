Thomas Robert Thompson, 61, St. Cloud

June 24, 1962 - April 20, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Thomas (Tom) Robert Thompson on April 20, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Born on June 24, 1962, in Minneapolis, MN, Tom's life was a journey filled with the simple pleasures of nature, marked by countless days spent camping and fishing with family and friends. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by the love he had for his family.

Tom is survived by a loving family that includes Carlita (Gail) Thompson, whom he fell in love with in 1998, his sister Vicki (Brian) Parker, Stepmother PJ Parker and his children Amanda (Brent) Ostman, Phillip (Kristi) Krause, Christine Krause, Garrett Cooper, Dylan Hansen, Donna (Mathew) Viney, Tamara (Reese) English, Tony Wills, Taryn (Matt) Nesbit, Royal Nesbit, Makai Robinson, Paige Parker, Kinsley McFarland, and Baby Caydance. His legacy continues through his 34 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family whose lives he touched deeply.

Preceded in death by his mother, Dunita Quam, Stepfather Fred Parker, Father Harlem Kuntz, and his son, ORyan Nesbit, Tom's spirit of adventure and his compassionate heart will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

We invite you to join us in a celebration of his life. This special gathering will take place on May 11th at the Paige Township Town Hall, located at 21804 140th Ave, Milaca, MN 56353. It will be a moment to honor Tom's legacy, share memories, and find comfort in the community of those who loved him.