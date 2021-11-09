THE BIGGEST PARTY OF 2021

Thomas Rhett is coming to Minnesota on New Year's Eve, December 31st with the show kicking off at 8:30 pm, and he's bringing some talented guests to perform with him including Cole Swindell, (pictured above with Thomas Rhett), and newcomer Conner Smith. The performance will be held at the Xcel Energy Center.

TICKETS

Tickets for the event are going to go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 12th, but there will be a presale on Thursday morning for individuals that have signed up to receive email updates. Those people will receive an early access code, so if you haven't yet signed up for the email updates, now would be a great time to do it!

To get your tickets, you can go to TICKETMASTER by clicking here.

THOMAS RHETT

The son of country music legend Rhett Akins has really made a name for himself. Thomas Rhett has been writing, playing, singing, and entertaining us since 2013. Some of his big hits include:

Die A Happy Man (2015)

Country Again (2021)

Beer Can't Fix (2019)

What's Your Country Song (2021)

Look What God Gave Her (2019)

Craving You (2017)

Life Changes (2017)

Be A Light (2020)

Crash And Burn (2015)

Get Me Some Of That (2013)

Unforgettable (2017)

COLE SWINDELL

The four-time, Grammy Nominated singer recorded "Beer Can't Fix" with fellow country artist Cole Swindell, who will also be taking the stage, who has a massive list of hits as well. Songs like "You Should Be Here" and "Ain't Worth The Whiskey."

NEWCOMER CONNER SMITH

You may have heard of the country song "I Hate Alabama." Conner has been getting tons of views on TikTok from college football fans. It's a love song, football song, and a game-day tune all wrapped in one, according to Conner.

