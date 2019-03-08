Thomas N. “Tom” Theisen, 74, St. Cloud

March 28, 1944 - March 7, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Thomas N. “Tom” Theisen, age 74, of St. Cloud, who passed away on March 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Tom was born on March 28, 1944 to Henry and Esther (Bahe) Theisen in Richmond, California. He attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School; graduating in 1962. After high school, he enlisted in the armed forces and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Susan K. Theisen on March 15, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Tom worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center as a nursing assistant, retiring after 30 years of service.

Tom was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Tom also had a passion for genealogy and family history as well as watching old movies.

Tom is survived by his children, Christopher, of St. Cloud, Jacquelyn (Kurt) Savela, of Duluth, Karen Theisen, of St. Cloud, Jeanne Samnanveth, of St. Cloud, and Mary Beth Theisen, of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard and Robert; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Susan, on April 13, 2013; infant son, Thomas, Jr., in January of 1983; daughter, Kathy Theisen, on July 13, 2003; sister, Elizabeth (Mickey) Wedin; and sister-in-law, Andy Theisen.

A special thank you to Tom’s daughter, Mary Beth, and the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, for their loving, dedicated, and compassionate care.