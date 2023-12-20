Thomas Lynn Dornbusch, 68, Waite Park

September 2, 1955 - December 17, 2023

Tom was born in Madison, Minnesota, on September 2, 1955, to Duane “Tim” and Beverly (Mosey) Dornbusch. He graduated from Madison High School and then studied at Willmar AVTI to earn his business management degree. In his earlier years, Tom was an employee at his father’s grocery business. Tom later worked at Guardian Medical Supply in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Tom greatly enjoyed football and sports and was a soap box derby champion in 1967 in Watertown, South Dakota. He was an enthusiast and avid collector of AMC Cars. Tom was an especially good uncle to his many nieces and nephews; Avalyn Dornbusch, Brooke (Reid) Sander, Brianna (Dan) Pallki, Michael (Emilee) Champa, Zach Heinen, Alex Heinen, and Olivia Heinen. Tom is survived by his mother, Beverly Dornbusch; brothers, Timothy Dornbusch, Royalton, MN; Terry (Kathy) Dornbusch, Brainerd, MN; Tab (Natalie) Dornbusch, St. Augusta, MN, and Jason (Julie) Dornbusch, Miltona, MN, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Duane “Tim” Dornbusch, brother, Lynn Dornbusch, and niece, Nichole Schliemann.