Thomas J. Maiers, 69, Sauk Rapids

November 28, 1951 - September 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Thomas J. Maiers, age 69, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away with family by his side, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Tom was born on November 28, 1951 in St. Cloud to John and Shirley (Schneider) Maiers. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral in 1970. Tom married Nadine Studer November 28, 1980 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Tom worked with his family business, Maiers Transfer and Storage. Tom and Nadine founded North Crest Gymnastics & Dance in Sauk Rapids.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, searching for agates and morel mushrooms, playing cribbage, and spending time with family and his dogs. Tom had large commitment to his sobriety and his AA Community which made his family extremely proud.

Tom is survived by his wife Nadine; children, Nicole (Tony) Sarenpa of Orono, Adrienne (Sam) Ero-Phillips of Minneapolis, John Thomas “JT” Maiers of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Halle, Amelia, and Jacqueline Sarenpa, Aria and Ollie Ero-Phillips; siblings, John Leo of Sartell, Karen & (Steve) Huot of Minneapolis, Patti (Mike) Donlin of LeMars, Iowa, Joan (Tim) Miller of Sartell; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.