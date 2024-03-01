Thomas E. Knott, 73, Rice

January 19, 1951 - February 28, 2024

attachment-Thomas Knott loading...

Private Family Burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake for Thomas “Tom” Knott, age 73, who passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tom was born January 19, 1951 in St. Cloud to Eugene and Dolores (Johnson) Knott. He married Susan Bruner February 10, 1972, they later divorced, and remained good friends for the remainder of Tom’s life. Tom was a heavy equipment operator for Hardrives for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Tom enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and going for drives in the country. He was a muscle car and Harley Davidson enthusiast.

Survivors include his son and daughter, Thomas Jr. of Rice and Nicole (Patrick) Gielen of Sauk Rapids; their mother, Susan Bruner of Sartell; grandchildren, Olivia, Abigail, and Jeremiah Gielen, Hannah Larson and Hailey Knott; and sister, Mary Lizon of Silverdale, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Shannon.

Special thank you to Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.