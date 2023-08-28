Thomas E. Burns, 75, St. Cloud

March 30, 1948 - August 24, 2023

Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Thomas Edward Burns age 75 of St. Cloud. He died on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday.

Tom was born on March 30, 1948 the son of Donald and Elnore (Billig) Burns in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Tech High School in 1966. He worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in the Dietary Department and later House Keeping. He retired in 2013.

Tom enjoyed playing cribbage, trips to the casino with his brother Terry, and buying and selling at the Wright County Swap Meet with his brother Todd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Todd in 2021.

Survivors included; his brother, Terry of St. Stephen, MN; sister-in-law, Debbie Burns of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Tracy Vogtman, Tim Burns, Chris Burns, and Jenna Schaefer; and other relatives and friends.