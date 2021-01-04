Thomas C. Hoefer, 85, Sartell

March 7, 1935 - January 2, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Thomas C. Hoefer, 85, of Sartell. Tom passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday both at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the gathering space.

Tom was born on March 7, 1935 in Cold Spring to the late Henry and Susan (Decker) Hoefer. He married Carlyn Burgmeier on June 29, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Tom was employed as a supervisor at DeZurik Corp. for 35 years, retiring in 1997. He served as a volunteer firefighter for Sartell for 18 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Tom was an avid sports fans who enjoyed watching and playing baseball, golfing, bowling and football. He also enjoyed going for his daily walks and spending winters in Arizona for 22 years. Above all he treasured spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Jim) Studniski of Clearwater, Wayne of Michigan, Robert (Karri) of Sauk Rapids, John of Clearwater, Marie Hoefer of Sartell and Kristi (Jeremy) Moulzolf of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one on the way; son-in-law, Gary Meyer of Oklahoma; special friend, Lu Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carlyn in 2008; daughter, Beth Meyer in 2015; infant daughter, Mary; granddaughter, Melanie Hoefer; and siblings, Clarence, Jerome, Kenneth and Viola Hoefer.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.