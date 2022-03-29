Thomas B. Kramer, 77, Sartell, formerly of Clearwater

October 23, 1944 – December 30, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends celebrating the life of Thomas B. Kramer, age 77, of Sartell, formerly of Clearwater will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Saint Cloud from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Tom died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Tom was born October 23, 1944, in Clearwater to Bernard and Muriel (Braun) Kramer. He was with his life partner, Dianna Fink for 34 years. Tom was a Salesman for over 30 years, for Old Dutch. In his retirement, Tom enjoyed living on the lake, ice fishing, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his life partner of 34 years, Dianna Fink, and Daughter Tracy Greenfield, Ventura, California; Brother and Sisters; Lisa (Wayne) Hoglund, Albertville; Julie (Robert) Martin, Chaska; Kris (William) Malone, Monticello; and Michael (Jodi) Kramer, Clearwater. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Max and Sid Greenfield.

He is preceded in death by parents Bernard and Muriel (Braun) Kramer, Son Kent Kramer, and his brothers, Robert Kramer, William Kramer and Marvin Kramer.

The family of Tom would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff that cared for him.