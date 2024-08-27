Thomas Alois Tomsche, 91, Albany

May 18, 1933 - August 21, 2024

attachment-Thomas Tomsche loading...

Thomas Tomsche, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at Home surrounded by family.

Celebration of life of Thomas Tomsche will be from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.

Thomas was born on May 18, 1933, in Albany, MN to Emil and Christine (Broeker) Tomsche. Thomas spent most of his life Farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn (Klug) Tomsche, Children; Deb (Jerry) Schaefer, Albany; Tim (Janice) Tomsche, Albany; Gary (Deb) Tomsche, Albany; Don (Cheryl) Tomsche, Richmond; Dean (Cindy) Tomsche, Albany. Brothers and Sisters; Ed Tomsche, Melrose; Dorothy Schaefer, FairFax VA; Agnes Cushing, FL; and Mary Lou Christenson, Paynesville. He is also survived by 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his Parents Emil and Christine (Broeker) Tomsche, his brother Brother Bob Tomsche and grandson Brandon Schaefer.