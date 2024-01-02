Thomas Allen Eilers, 74, Clear Lake

'

February 21, 1949 - December 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Thomas Allen Eilers, age 74, of Clear Lake who died Thursday at his home. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Tom was born February 21, 1949 in Minneapolis to Harvey & Helen (Craighead) Eilers. He married Pamela Bjerkness. Tom grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Clear Lake in the mid 1980’s. He owned and operated the Elk Lake Resort and also farmed for Centra Sota. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, lake life, the outdoors and caring for the land. He was huge Vikings fan, always very helpful and caring and enjoyed visiting with people.

Survivors include his son, Weston (Stephanie) of Champlin; daughter, Angela of Blaine; grandchildren, Trevor and Lexi; former spouse, Pamela of Blaine; sisters, Karol Shankey and Kathleen Nordvik both of Burnsville. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Bork; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Shankey and Maynard Nordvik.