Thomas A. Ritten, 74, St. Cloud

August 9, 1945 - September 23, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas A. Ritten, age 74, of St. Cloud. Tom passed away September 23, 2019 at his home in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Tom was born August 9, 1945 in St. Cloud to Arnold and Doris (Haber) Ritten. He retired in 2009 after working as an electrician in the area for most of his life. He was united in marriage to Mona Jansky in February of 1994. He will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time in his garage on projects. Most importantly, Tom loved spending time with his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Mona, sons Mike and Dan (Megan), stepchildren Michelle (Todd) Krenke, and Bill (Yvette) Jansky, daughter-in-law Jenny Ritten, 11 grandchildren, and siblings Bonnie (John) Henry, Cindy (Jack) Jorgensen, Larry (Deb) Ritten and Judy Ressemann and six nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and son Steve (2003).