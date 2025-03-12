This Sunny Destination Has the World’s Largest Open Air Mall

Central Minnesotans often look to warm weather destinations to escape a portion of winter each year. Hawaii offers great beaches, Pearl Harbor, warm weather, hiking, surfing, active volcanoes and the largest open air mall in the world. The Ala Moana Mall is the world's largest open air mall and it's located within walking distance of Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu in Honolulu. The Ala Moana Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties, it's the 8th largest mall in the United States and welcomes 48 million visitors and island residents each year.

Minnesota boasts the largest indoor mall in the United States with the Mall of America in Bloomington. It has 5.6 million square feet, 4 levels, 520 stores, 50 restaurants, and an indoor theme park. It opened in 1992.

The largest indoor mall is the new South China Mall located in Dongguan, China. It has nearly 6.5 million square feet of retail space, accommodating around 2,300 stores.