If you are hospitality-driven, you might be interested in this piece of real estate that was JUST listed as being for sale. Izatys Resort has been listed for sale online, and for just 4 million dollars, you could own and take over the resort that sits on the Southside of Lake Mille Lacs.

The online listing for the property just went up earlier this week from Century 21 Atwood.

According to the listing on Edina Realty's website:

Izatys is on the brink of its exciting next chapter, continuing legacy that dates back to the 1920s. Nestled along the picturesque shores of Lake Mille Lacs, this iconic resort has stood as a beacon of premier hospitality for decades. The unforgettable 18-hole 'Black Brook' golf course, a masterful design by Harbottle that leaves an indelible mark on every golfer's memory. Your options here are as vast as the sprawling 485 acre property itself. Choose a stay in one of the 28 hotel rooms, host a conference, or celebrate love with a wedding at the lake. Dine at the clubhouse, while fishing enthusiasts find paradise on the lake. Included is 150 feet of lakeshore, 33 boat slips with ample dock space and all the equipment to operate the resort. So many opportunities for the future. Overall, Izatys Resort combines natural beauty with amenities, making it an attractive destination for vacationers, golf enthusiasts, event planners, and anyone seeking a retreat in a scenic lakeside setting.

Izatys, according to the Mille Lacs Messenger, just turned 100 years old this past summer.

I'll be honest it's not often that a resort goes up for sale in Minnesota, so if you have ever had a dream of running or owning a lake resort this might be your chance.

