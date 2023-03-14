This Isn’t Enforced in St. Cloud, Soon Will Be More of an Issue

HOLY SNOW, BATMAN!!!

We already have as much snow, actually even more than we normally get during a whole winter. And we still have at least 2 more months of it.

We have all seen those cars that have become snow mounds. Cars that haven't been moved since the last snowfall. There is a mound of snow on top of the vehicle and snow has been plowed around it making it inconvenient for other drivers and people who may park in that same area.

Get our free mobile app

This brings up the question... is the city of St. Cloud enforcing the winter parking restrictions?

I looked at the St. Cloud city website to see what the actual restriction is. I think most of us, if not all of us know that you cannot park on the city streets overnight between November 1 and April 1. The general rule is an odd/even parking restriction. There are also areas where parking is just banned altogether.

Seasonal ban restrictions as stated on the website:

And around St. Cloud State University, you have to pay attention to the posted signs which generally state that you cannot park on the street between the hours of 1 and 7am on certain days.

Point is, if you see a car that is a total snow mound and obviously hasn't been moved in several days, possibly even weeks, are they getting a ticket? And at what point will they be towed? According to the website, this should have already happened.

And as of April 1, which is just around the corner, what will happen if we get more snow and there are many cars parked on the streets of St. Cloud? Will we have to do what the twin cities is now doing - odd/even parking all over the city? Let's just hope the snow is on it's way out in the weeks leading up to April 1.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.