This Has Been Our Most Gloomy January in Nearly 60 Years

MINNEAPOLIS -- You're right, this has been an unusually gloomy January.

The Minnesota State Climatology office says so far January 2020 has had the least amount of solar radiation for a January since those records began in 1963.

From last Wednesday through Tuesday we've had seven consecutive days of clouds.

The last time there was a stretch of seven straight days of completely cloudy conditions was in October 2018.

The longest record of consecutive days with zero minutes of sunshine is 15 days from October 30th, 1972 to November 13th, 1972.