This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]

As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc.

In elementary school we usually took a trip to Murphy's Landing, a park that featured buildings from the 1800's that had been moved into a single area for tours and demonstrations.

I had long since forgotten about Murphy's Landing when my brother and I decided to go for a walk along the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Sunday afternoon. Just by chance, we stumbled upon Murphy's Landing again!

Now called "The Landing," it has been transformed into a FREE park featuring all of the buildings and demonstrations of the past along with a fun hiking trail along the river itself.

The main entrance features some key information like a map, the park hours and background info on the park.

A sign out front lets visitors know which activities are planned for that day.

The train depot is the one of the first buildings you will see on your tour.

This town hall building was built in 1893 and was moved from Orono, MN to its current spot in Shakopee.

This is an example of an "upper-middle class home" from the 1860's. Known as the "Atwater House," it was moved from Minneapolis.

This church was built in Shakopee in 1868.

This home belonged to a banker, who had his home 'built to impress.' It was built in 1889 and moved from Lakeville, MN.

This boarding house was built in 1865 and is made out of "Shakopee Red" bricks made with dark clay found near the Minnesota River.

The general store, like the other buildings, is decorated and stocked just like they would have been over a hundred years ago.

This is a mid-1800's schoolhouse where kids of all ages learned.

This was a trading post built in 1844. It is believed to be the oldest standing home in Scott County.

This is a sugar shack that was built for the evaporation of water in maple sap.

In addition to the buildings and trails, there is also a short (a mile or so) hiking trail near the river that features a lot of great views!

