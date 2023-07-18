This Country Singer Has Minnesota Ties. And She’ll Be Here This Month!

This artist started her career on a pretty big stage. She was the runner up on Season 10 of American Idol. That was the year that Scotty McCreery won. She was just 15 years old when she auditioned for American Idol. I'm talking about Lauren Alaina of course.

ALBUMS AND SINGLES

She released her first album, Wildflower, in 2011. Her second album, Road Less Traveled, came out in 2017. That title track became her first #1 single. Her second #1 was a duet with friend and former classmate Kane Brown called "What If's". She's on a new record label now, Big Loud, and is working on new music.

THE MINNESOTA CONNECTION

So back to the Minnesota connection. Lauren's parents are divorced, but both have remarried. Her Mom Kristy now lives right here in Minnesota. When Lauren performed at Firefest in Cold Spring, MN in 2022 she announced to the crowd that her Mom was in attendance and that her Mom now lives in Andover, MN.

NEW MUSIC

Lauren has a new song out now called "Thicc As Thieves" and it features Lainey Wilson. She's got a dance to go with it too and she's been having a lot of fun with it online and on socials. She's done the dance with lots of different celebrities, but I think this might be the most fun one:

SEE HER IN CONCERT

Lauren is playing Live at the Hilde in Plymouth, MN on July 28th and we've got 2 ways for you to win your free tickets this week (week of 7-17-23):

Be listening each morning with Paul & Kelly in the Morning and play "Kelly's College of Country Knowledge to win". Listen with me, Brooks O'Brian at 5:20p each day when we play "Who's Rear End Is It".

