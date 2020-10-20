This Could Be the Biggest October Snow Day Ever in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We are expecting to get somewhere around five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Tuesday. If that holds up, this snowstorm will rank as one of the largest October snowfalls in a single day on record here in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Climatology office says the biggest snowfall events in a single October day here in St. Cloud are:

#1). 5.8 inches that fell on October 20th in 1936

#2). 4.9 inches that fell on October 23rd in 1995

#3). 3.9 inches that fell on October 21st in 2002

When we think snow in October many people automatically think of the infamous Halloween Blizzard of 1991, however, the heaviest snow from that massive event actually fell on November 1st in most places.

Statewide Minnesota's largest verified daily snowfall total during October was 16 inches in Baudette on October 18th, 1916.

Just last year, heavy snows worked into far western Minnesota on October 12th with four to eight inches of snow falling in places like Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes.