3rd Driest June Follows 4th Driest May in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With little to no rain in the forecast for the next two days, it is likely that this will be our third driest June on record in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we've had just .67 of an inch of rain this month in St. Cloud. We're nearly three inches below normal for this month alone.

Driest Junes in St. Cloud:

#1). .05 - 1988

#2). .54 - 1893

#3). .67 - 2023

#4) . .80 - 1936

Last month we had our fourth driest May on record in St. Cloud with just .87 of an inch of rain.

We've had a mere 1.54 inches of rain going all the way back to late April.

The normal amount of rain during that period, which is typically our wettest time of the year, is about 7.75 inches of rain. So, we are nearly 6.50 inches below normal for that stretch.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its updated report Thursday. The rain that fell in varying amounts across the state last weekend at least slowed the progress of the dry conditions.

Five percent of the state is still in a severe drought. Forty-four percent is in a moderate drought. And, 92 percent is abnormally dry.

The good news is the Climate Prediction Center is expecting a wetter pattern to develop for the early part of July.

