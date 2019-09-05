Things to do in Minnesota this Weekend [PODCAST]

Minnesota has a lot to offer both inside and outside in the month of September. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined Jerry Carlson and I today on WJON. She talked about the popularity of the Renaissance Festival which is going on now through September 29. We also discussed Red Bull Flugtag event that will be held Saturday at Harriet Island Park and about Ethnic Fest to be held Saturday in Walker. Listen to our conversation below.

More information about all of these events and more is available at exploreminnesota.com.