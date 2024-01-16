These Are The 14 Tiniest Towns In Minnesota

When it comes to big Minnesota cities, I think we are all familiar with the heavy hitters: Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, etc.

How about the smallest cities in the Land Of 10,000 Lakes? Did you know that there are 14 cities with 20 or less people? Here's a look at the tiniest cities in Minnesota (by population).

Data from the 2022 American Community Survey.

CORRELL, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 20)

Correll, Minnesota is a little town in West-Central Minnesota near the South Dakota border. According to census data, the population peaked at 176 in 1920 and has steadily declined since. In the 2010 census it was reported that there were only 18 households in the city.

LEONARD, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 20)

Leonard is a small town located northwest of Bemidji.The town's population peaked in 1940 at 111 residents but has hovered between 20 to 50 residents since the 1990's. The town had a post office for nearly 100 years but saw it close for good in 1991.

HILLMAN, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 20)

Hillman is located between Pierz and Onamia and has a population of just 20 people. Platted in 1908, a post office was established in 1913 before closing in 1994. Hillman's biggest population was recorded in 1940 at 110 people.

COBDEN, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 19)

Cobden, located in southern Minnesota, was incorporated in 1905 and had a population of over 100 residents from 1920 until the 1980's. Cobden had a post office from 1886 to 1972.

DORAN, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 18)

Doran, Minnesota is located on the North Dakota border in Wilkin County. The town had its own post office from 1892 to 1989. Doran's population peaked in the 1930's at 137 people.

MANHATTAN BEACH, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 16)

Located near Crosslake, Minnesota, Manhattan Beach was incorporated in 1941. The population has generally hovered around 50-60 people throughout its history.

BARRY, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 15)

Barry is located in western Minnesota on the South Dakota border. Incorporated in the 1910's, the population peaked at 116 in 1940.

FLORENCE, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 14)

Florence is located in southwestern Minnesota near Marshall. The population of Florence peaked in the 1940 census at 149 residents.

STRATHCONA, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 13)

Strathcona, located on the Canadian border, is among the smallest cities with an operating post office, which opened in 1905. The 1950's saw a population boom with 143 residents, but that number dropped to 64 in the 1960 census before bottoming out in the 2020 census.

GOODLAND, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 9)

Goodland is located southeast of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

DONALDSON, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 9)

Located in the northwest corner of the state, Donaldson had 167 residents in the 1920 census but dipped to 64 by 1960.

KINBRAE, MINNESOTA (POPULATION 6)

Kinbrae is located on the Iowa border in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. It was a relatively booming town in the late 1890's and was incorporated in 1896.

THE RANCH, MN (POPULATION 3)

The Ranch is located in Western Minnesota near Mahnomen and Roy Lake. It is also one of the smallest towns in Minnesota when it comes to area (0.31 sq mi).

BOY RIVER, MN (POPULATION 3)

At its peak, Boy River boasted 92 residents and a post office in the 1910's before beginning a steady decline that saw the city of Boy River try to dissolve itself before being denied by the State of Minnesota in 2018.