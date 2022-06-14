Theresa Wiener, 51, Waite Park

July 14, 1970 - June 11, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Theresa Wiener, 51 of Waite Park who passed away June 11, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Wait Park.

Theresa Marie Wiener as born July 14, 1970 to Bernard and Cecelia (Cernohous) Wiener in St. Cloud. She graduated from Apollo High School. She worked in packaging at Fulfilment Distribution Center (FDC) for the past 10 years.

Theresa liked to crochet, shop and watch movies. She was very outgoing and loved to socialize with others. She was one who was always eager to help others and to be sure people felt included. She loved children and was eager to babysit for friends. Her beautiful smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

Theresa is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Michelle) Wiener of St Cloud, Mark and James Wiener both of Wait Park and Anthony Wiener of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her special friend Diana Grinnell.