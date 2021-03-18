Theresa S. Pierskalla, 81, St. Wendel

August 2, 1939 - March 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Theresa S. Pierskalla, age 81, of St. Wendel who passed away at her home in Avon on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Joseph.

Theresa was born on August 2, 1939 in St. Cloud to Louis and Selina (Meinz) Pierskalla. She lived in Avon Township most of her life. Theresa was employed by First American National Bank and later at ING as a banker. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Christian Women, and past member of Zonta International.

She enjoyed the Minnesota Twins, taking vacations with her brother Robert, and spending time outdoors.

Theresa is survived by her brothers, Kenneth of St. Cloud and Robert of St. Wendel; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred for a donation in support of ALS.