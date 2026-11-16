BOWLUS — Theresa McGuire, 84, of Bowlus, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Theresa was born April 13, 1942, to Frank and Helen (Kroll) Kalis. She grew up near Bowlus and attended District 8 schools and Royalton High School. She married Gary Roketa and later married Douglas “Hooter” McGuire on September 23, 1988. She worked for several years at Vision-Ease. Theresa especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, garage sales, reading romance novels, and fishing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Stan Roketa; stepchildren Ronda Erickson, Tammi Painter and Terri Kremer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four brothers; five sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service