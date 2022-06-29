Theresa E. Moore, 91, Cold Spring

December 14, 1930 - June 28, 2022

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Thresa E. Moore left us for heaven on June 28, 2022. She was reunited with her husband of 68 years Leo, her daughter Patricia Edenborg-Gorman and grandson, Rob Birk. She was also greeted by her parents, Alvina and Ellsworth Balder; sisters, Lucetta and Mary; brothers Bernard, James and David Balder.

She is survived and missed by her children; Dianna (Robert Birk), Sharon Moore, Kathleen (Rodney) Hilt, Douglas Moore, Mary Ellen Steen, and Larry (Beth) Moore); 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (ernest) Jurek, Doris Lowell; sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Bertie, and Charlene Balder, Margie Gebhardt, MaryJane (Robert Kotsmith); and many nieces, nephews, and many cherished friends.

Theresa retired from the St. Cloud Hospital and was fortunate to spend 28 winters in the warmth of the Texas sun. She was a Cold Spring resident for 26 years, a member of the Christian Women, president of the MCCL in the 1970’s and a member of the Cold Spring American Legion Auxiliary.

She was a woman of many talents. Her seamstress ability was remarkable. Theresa enjoyed golfing, traveling, and especially playing bridge and cribbage. Her strong Christian faith prepared her for her next journey, and she was looking forward to hanging out with her husband again.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Theresa e. Moore age 91. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 in the church narthex prior to the service.