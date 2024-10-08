Theodore Schommer, 82, Hillman

February 14, 1942 - October 5, 2024

attachment-theodore Schommer loading...

Theodore "Teddy" Schommer, 82 year old resident of Hillman, passed away on Saturday, October 5 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 3:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held in Riverside Union Cemetery in Crow Wing County.

Theodore John Schommer was born on February 14, 1942 in Little Falls to the late Peter Joseph and Agnes Josephine (Gross) Schommer. He was united in marriage to Gloria Seelen on June 11, 1963 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. The couple made their home in the state in Washington, Idaho and Montana before settling in Hillman. The couple were blessed with four children, Sheila, Sheryl, John and Joe. Ted worked for EJ Long Year, Anderson Iron Works during his life. He was self-employed doing custom iron hand railings, spiral stair cases and farming. Ted loved listening to live music, playing the guitar, harmonica and accordion, he enjoyed attending farm shows, back to the fifty's events, socializing and having coffee with his friends at Red's in Pierz, Ted treasured his time spent with his grandchildren, enjoying a tasty dessert, especially snicker doodle cookies and strawberry milk shakes and peanuts in the shell. Ted was a faithful member of Riverside Union Church and served as a board member from 1995 until 1997.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sheila (Scott) Moser of Brainerd, Sheryl Holmquist Johnson of Garrison, Joe (Katie) Schommer of Brainerd, John (Colleen) Schommer of Brainerd; grandchildren, Kayla Bloom, Kyle Nelson, Josh Holmquist, Brandon Holmquist, Kohler Moser, Derrick Johnson, Kendra Moser, Matt Schommer, Kaitlin Moser, Jacob Schommer, Bailey Schommer, Racine Schommer, Alyssa Schommer and McKenzie Schommer; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren' siblings, Vernon (Karen) Schommer of Pierz, Sharon (Lloyd) Hoffman of Pierz and Dolores (Matthew) Meyer of Blaine.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria in 2003; parents and his mother and father-in-law.