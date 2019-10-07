Theodore J. “Ted” Kremers, 92, St. Cloud

May 6, 1927 - October 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Theodore J. “Ted” Kremers, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the St. Cloud V.A. Health Care System. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring with full military honors.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Theodore was born on May 6, 1927 in Collegeville, Minnesota to Theodore and Frances (Albers) Kremers. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Ted served honorably in the United States Army Air Corps, stationed in Germany during World War II. Ted married Bernice Drontle on October 14, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He worked for Franklin Manufacturing for many years retiring in 1981. Ted was proud to be a member of the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post 428, the Civil Air Patrol, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, carpentry, and flying with the Civil Air Patrol.

He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years; sons, Mark of Roveredo, Switzerland, Gary (Linda) of Waite Park; grandchildren, Kristy (Jason) Kacures of Blaine, Tom Kremers of Brooklyn Park; great-grandchildren, Ella and Dean Kacures; sister, Estelle Meemken, Mary Jane Scholtes; and brother, Al (Yvonne) Kremers of St. Cloud area; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Meemken; and brother, Dennis Kremers.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud VA Health Care system, especially Building 51, for all the care given to Ted during his stay.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.