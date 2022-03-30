Theft in St. Cloud and Theft at a Storage Unit in Waite Park

St. Cloud police is looking for information about a theft that happened between University Avenue and 8th Avenue South. The person the police department is trying to identify is pictured above. The following is posted on the Tri County Crimestoppers facebook page.

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying this male. He was driving a stolen 2007 Saturn Ion passenger car, grey in color, bearing MN License EYK086. He later was involved in shoplifting 2 knives and a replica CO2 pistol. If you can help, please submit a tip thru Crimestoppers or email Officer Lester with the Saint Cloud Police Department at Jeffrey.Lester@ci.stcloud.mn.us

Waite Park police is reporting stolen items from a storage unit on 10th avenue south. Alicia Mages from Tri Count Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner of the storage unit arrive at the unit and didn't recognize the lock that was there. Mages says someone had cut off the owner's lock and replace it. Five Ion PA speakers were taken.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.