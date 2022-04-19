The Whit Gallery Celebrates One Year Anniversary

ST. CLOUD -- This weekend will mark the one year anniversary of the Whit Gallery opening in downtown St. Cloud.

The gallery is located inside the historic AG Whitney building.

Gallery owner Heidi Jeub says she anticipated the space being used as more of a traditional gallery but watched it evolved into more of a cultural space.

We've had painters, sculptors and potters and that's just visual art. For music we had everything from folk music, singer-songwriter, showcases. We tried a lot of things and some of the things I didn't know what to expect, but what I did learn is you have to trust the artist knows what they are doing.

Jeub says she gained a lot of new art supporters throughout the past year. She says she couldn't have done this without the help of her volunteers and the support of the central Minnesota arts community.

Jeub says new this summer they plan to host several art camps for kids.

I'm teaming up with architects, designers, upholsterers, people who are in applied arts not just fine arts. So the kids are going to get something they've never gotten before and I'm really pumped about that.

In addition to the art camps, Jeub says she wants to have more open mic nights and artist workshops. She says she already has artists booked to showcase their work through the start of next year.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, the Whit Gallery is hosting a Hip-Hop Karaoke event on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

The Whit Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday.

