The Weekender: St. Cloud Symphony, Gear Daddies and More!

ST. CLOUD — Get out and about this weekend as there is plenty to see and do around central Minnesota. Have a beer in St. Joseph as Oktoberfest, hear the Gear Daddies at the Red Carpet, listen to the St. Cloud Symphony at the Paramount Theatre, take a walk with a good book with the Hikehoppers and see some arts and crafts at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!

1 Bad Habit Oktoberfest St. Joseph Make your way to Bad Habit Brewing for a day of fun. The brewery is holding Oktoberfest Friday. Starting at 5:00 p.m. you can enjoy music by the Krautmeisters, games and see lots of lederhosen. The festivities take place in the taproom, patio and parking lot. $10 will also get you a custom mug with your first beer otherwise admission is free! So grab a friend and get ready to party. EVENT IS FREE! - Friday, September 27th, 5:00 p.m. Getty Images

2 Gear Daddies St. Cloud Make your way to downtown St. Cloud to see some live music. The Gear Daddies will be playing at the Red Carpet Friday night. The band is from Austin, Minnesota that enjoyed success in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They had several songs of note, including crowd favorite "Time Heals" and "One Voice," which is the song that includes the hidden track "Zamboni" on "Billys Live Bait." Tickets are just $20 and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket information! - Friday, September 27th, 7:30 p.m. (Photo: Facebook)

3 St. Cloud Symphony St. Cloud You can hear some great classical music ringing through Paramount Theatre this weekend. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is holding a free coffee concert Sunday. There will be seven musical numbers throughout the program and complimentary beverages and pastries will be provided. Admission is free but you're asked to call and reserve your seat as they are limited. The concert begins at 2:00 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Sunday, September 29th, 2:00 p.m. Getty Images/iStockphoto

4 Hike and Read Rice Adventure is out there this weekend in Rice. You're invited to Mississippi River Park in Rice for a walk through a park, a healthy snack and listening to a good book. The fun doesn’t end there as your child gets to pick out his or her own storybook to bring home and enjoy over and over. Tickets are $15 to cover the snack and book. The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. CLICK HERE for tickets! - Saturday, September 28th, 10:00 a.m. lzf

5 Craft & Vendor Show Fundraiser Waite Park Get your craft fix this weekend over at The Moose Lodge in Waite Park. The Craft & Vendor Show Fundraiser features over 40 vendors showcasing their work along with food, drinks to buy. The fun runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday so stop by and find that next piece to brighten up your home. EVENT IS FREE! - Saturday, September 28th, 9:00 a.m. Sarah Mueller, WJON