The Weekender: Paramount Block Party, Football and More!

If you're a fan of the show Amazing Race then you will love United Way of Central Minnesota's - The Amazing-est Race. Take your team throughout downtown St. Cloud as you try to earn the most points by solving clues and completing challenges before the two-hour time limit is up. Challenges will include a variety of tasks, such as: finding hidden items, solving clues to specific locations, and new to 2021, many of the clues will include stops at local businesses! Each challenge will be worth different point values so teams will need to strategize how to earn the most points. Prizes will be award to the top competitors. The entry fee is $30 and the race will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE to register!

- Saturday, August 28th, 9:30 a.m.