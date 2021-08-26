The Weekender: Paramount Block Party, Football and More!
ST. CLOUD — End the summer with a bang with so many fun and exciting events happening throughout central Minnesota. Celebrate the Paramount Theatre's 100th Anniversary with a block party, put your skills to the test with The Amazing-est Race, catch a movie under the stars, enjoy a three day revival at Lake George, and catch your local high school football team in action. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Paramount 100th AnniversarySt. Cloud
The Paramount Theatre is holding a community block party to celebrate their 100th Anniversary. The night features live performances from several local musicians and artists! The party will be inside the Paramount Theatre and start at 3:30 p.m. The party is free so bring a friend, bring your kids, bring the whole family and come celebrate with us.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 26th, 3:30 p.m.
- 2
Amazing-est RaceSt. Cloud
If you're a fan of the show Amazing Race then you will love United Way of Central Minnesota's - The Amazing-est Race. Take your team throughout downtown St. Cloud as you try to earn the most points by solving clues and completing challenges before the two-hour time limit is up. Challenges will include a variety of tasks, such as: finding hidden items, solving clues to specific locations, and new to 2021, many of the clues will include stops at local businesses! Each challenge will be worth different point values so teams will need to strategize how to earn the most points. Prizes will be award to the top competitors. The entry fee is $30 and the race will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, August 28th, 9:30 a.m.
- 3
Movie Under The StarsSt. CloudEnjoy a night under the star at Whitney Park. St. Cloud Park and Recreation is brining back Movie Under the Stars to wrap up the summer. This free family event begins at 6:30 with Family Zumba class, followed by yard games at 7:15 p.m. then at 8:00 p.m. the featured film Raya and the Last Dragon will begin! Snacks will be available at the concession stand. Bring your blanket and lawn chair and have fun.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, August 28th, 6:30 p.m.
- 4
Revive at Lake GeorgeSt. CloudSpend three nights filled great worship, prayer, and miracles. Revive is a family friendly outreach aimed at bringing people together. Over the three days there will be food vendors, a playground, splash pad and other family friendly activities followed by powerful times of ministry including worship, preaching, and more. The events are free to attend and run Friday through Sunday down at Lake George.EVENT IS FREE!- Friday, August 27th, 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 28th, 1:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 29th, 4:00 p.m.
- 5
High School FootballSt. Cloud
The Friday night lights are back again this fall. High School football teams around the start are gearing up for the start of the season. Several local football teams will be in action with St. Cloud Apollo hosting Hutchinson, Rocori at Becker and Tech hosting Sartell (in the Tackle Cancer Night game). All football games start at 7:00 p.m. and cost just a few bucks to get in. So cheer on and support your local high school sports team as football returns.
PAY AT THE GATE!
- Friday, August 27th, 7:00 p.m.