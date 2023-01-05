The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!

1

The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks are holding their annual Moonlight Ski event. Enjoy the 4.2 miles of scenic lighted cross country ski trails, bonfires, s'mores, cookies and hot drinks as well as multiple door prizes. Free ski rentals are available on a first come first serve basis. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Quarry Park. Parking is free.

Free ski rentals available at:

Fitzharris Ski & Sport: 320-251-2844

Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only

Revolution Cycle & Ski: 320-251-2453

Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only

- Friday, January 6th, 5:00 p.m.