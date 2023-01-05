The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Moonlight SkiWaite Park
The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks are holding their annual Moonlight Ski event. Enjoy the 4.2 miles of scenic lighted cross country ski trails, bonfires, s'mores, cookies and hot drinks as well as multiple door prizes. Free ski rentals are available on a first come first serve basis. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Quarry Park. Parking is free.
Free ski rentals available at:
Fitzharris Ski & Sport: 320-251-2844
Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only
Revolution Cycle & Ski: 320-251-2453
Pick up at the store on the day of the event. First Come, First Serve, In Person only
- Friday, January 6th, 5:00 p.m.
- 2
Wolf Moon RideSt. Cloud
Fat Tire Bike riders will want to hit the trails this weekend. The Mid Minnesota Cycling Club is hosting the Full Wolf Moon Fat Bike Ride at Plum Creek and the River Bluffs. The ride will roll out from the Beaver Island Trailhead behind Fedex on Roosevelt Road at 6pm. The ride will be lead by Board Member, Joe Voegeli. Post ride Social Hour is planned after the ride at BlueLine South. Helmet and lights are required.
RIDE IS FREE!
- Friday, January 6th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
Now That's What I Call DanceSt. Cloud
Company North Crest's 21st annual winter dance performance is coming to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Watch a variety of dances performed to rock n’ roll, Broadway, and even Disney classics. SING along with their featured full-Company ballet production, of the hit movie “SING.” This show is sure to leave you humming and dancing along. Concessions will be available to purchase as well as a flower sales from the Company North Crest Booster Club. Tickets are $15 per person. Show will begin at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Saturday, January 7th, 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Learn to CurlSt. Cloud
You can learn a new sport this weekend at St. Cloud State University. North Star Curling Club is holding a two hour session where you’ll learn and practice the Olympic sport of curling. Topics include safety, rules, technique, strategy, scoring, and etiquette. All curling equipment will be provided, but you need to bring some clean, rubber-soled shoes to change into at the arena. Concessions including food, soda, beer, and seltzer will be available for purchase. The cost is $35 and the fun will begin at 5:00 p.m. inside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The North Star Curling Club is kicking off their first season in St. Cloud.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, January 8th, 5:00 p.m.
- 5
St. Cloud State Men's HockeySt. Cloud
Watch a great hockey game between two of the best collegiate hockey teams in Minnesota. The University of Minnesota will travel to St. Cloud this weekend for a match up with St. Cloud State University. This weekend match is a home/home series with the first game being played at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies are 14-4 on the season. Drop of the puck is at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night. Tickets are available online or at the arena.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 6th, 6:00 p.m.