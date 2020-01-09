The Weekender: Dance, Mason Dixie Line and More!
ST. CLOUD — Experience something new with some fun and exciting entertainment happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out young dancers performing at the Paramount Theater, hear the sounds of Van Morrison at Pioneer Place, let your sons run wild with Boys' Night, test your knowledge with Pantown Trivia and enjoy some country music with Mason Dixie Line at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
Company North Crest Winter ShowSt. Cloud
Check out some young, local talent taking center stage this weekend. Company North Crest Dancers will be performing two dance shows Sunday at the Paramount Theater. Dancers ages 6-16 will before perform styles of tap, jazz, hiphop, lyrical and a full classical ballet. Recreational dancers ages 3-9 will be performing a special number in the matinée show. Show times are at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for kids 6-12 and $5 for kids 5 and under.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, January 12th, 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Belfast CowboysSt. Cloud
You can enjoy some great music in downtown St. Cloud. The Belfast Cowboys will be performing the music of Van Morrison and many more. This nine-piece band has risen to the top of the Minnesota music scene since beginning in 2002. Along with their Van Morrison music they also play some of The Who, The Beatles, Springsteen and more. Tickets for the show are $25 and show time begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 11th, 7:30 p.m.
Boys' NightBecker
You can let your son run wild in Becker this weekend. The Becker Community Center is holding a Boys' Night Saturday. From 8-10:30 p.m. boys in 2nd-7th grade can be dropped off for a night of nerf games, dodgeball, video games and more. There will also be concessions available to buy. Cost for the event is $15 at the door! You must come in to pick up your child at 10:30 p.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, January 11th, 8:00 p.m.
Pantown TriviaSt. Cloud
Test your knowledge at Pantown Brewing as the business holds trivia night Thursday. Teams of up to 8 will compete each Thursday for 8 weeks of themed trivia! You don’t have to commit to each week, there will be winners each night, but the more weeks you and your team participate the higher you could rank for the season! This week's trivia night will focus on the 90's. So get your team together and kick the year off right!
NO COVER!
- Thursday, January 9th, 7:00 p.m.
Mason Dixon LineSauk Rapids
Get your country music fix this weekend out at Rollies! Mason Dixon Line will be partying with some of country music's biggest hits by Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash and more! There is no cover but the fun starts at 9:00 p.m.
NO COVER!
- Saturday, January 11th, 9:00 p.m.