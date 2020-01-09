The Weekender: Dance, Mason Dixie Line and More!

4

Test your knowledge at Pantown Brewing as the business holds trivia night Thursday. Teams of up to 8 will compete each Thursday for 8 weeks of themed trivia! You don’t have to commit to each week, there will be winners each night, but the more weeks you and your team participate the higher you could rank for the season! This week's trivia night will focus on the 90's. So get your team together and kick the year off right!

NO COVER!

- Thursday, January 9th, 7:00 p.m.