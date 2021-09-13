The U of M Can Teach You New Ways to Make More Money From Your Small Farm
YOUR PIECE OF HEAVEN
How much did you love going to a small farm as a kid, picking out pumpkins, petting farm animals, drinking cider, running through a corn maze, and just playing outside with your family or classmates?
Maybe you loved it so much that you moved to your own little piece of heaven as an adult, and now you want to turn your small farm into a business? If that's the case, you are in luck.
EVENT DETAILS
There is going to be an event coming up on Saturday, September 23rd, from 1 to 5 pm at Sapsucker Farms in Mora to learn the best practices for hosting the public on your farm.
You can learn about some of the activities that other farms have created, like corn mazes, gathering for wood fired pizza, drinking cider from your very own apples trees, and having families come and stay with you for the weekend. Experts will be teaching you all about the hurdles you may have to overcome, as well as some of the challenges you may experience as you create your vision of the perfect small farm.
Some of the topics that will be discussed include:
- Market Research
- Zoning Laws
- Food Safety
- Business Planning
- Accessing the right property
- Investments
- Staying out of trouble
- Animal and human safety
- Growing business
- Sustaining Business
- Licensing
- Liability
If looking at the above list seems too daunting, then maybe opening your farm to the public isn't for you. However, for those of you who think this sounds exciting, then make plans now to attend.
$25 if you signed up by end of day September 13th, $30 after September 13th. You can click HERE now to get registered.