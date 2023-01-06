The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers.

#5 Snow & Holiday Blizzard

An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter storm overtook much of Minnesota and the surrounding region after an abundant and powdery snowfall ending on Thursday, December 22, 2022, set the stage for a long-lasting and brutally cold regional ground blizzard.*

#3 (tie vote) May-hem: A Stormy and Damaging May 2022

There were six separate weather episodes in May 2022. There were more severe thunderstorm warnings through June 3 than any year back to when searchable records began in 1986.

#3 (tie vote) Blizzard, Ice, Slush Storm, and Rain, December 13-17, 2022

A powerful winter storm lasting multiple days brought wind, rain, heavy mixed precipitation, and intense wet snow to Minnesota from Tuesday, December 13th, lasting into Saturday, December 17th, 2022.

#2 Flooding in the Northland

The exceedingly wet spring set the stage for historic flooding in the far north. International Falls through June 19 had 18.53 inches, which is almost two times the normal of 9.47 inches. Rainy Lake set a new record high level, breaking the old level from 1950 and Lake of the Woods fell just short if the record level set in 1950.

#1 The Drought of 2022

For the second year in a row, significant drought conditions developed in Minnesota during 2022, this time in response to quick-hitting and steep precipitation deficits.

(Honorable Mention) Record Heat: June 20, 2022

After a string of below-normal months, June turned the tide with warm conditions and one really hot day. The hottest day of the year was June 20 with 102 degrees at Sabin and Crookston and 101 degrees in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud.