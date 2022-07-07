The Top 10 Most Expensive Traffic Violation Tickets in Minnesota
My driving style has always been "drive like you can't afford a traffic ticket", because, for the most part, it's true. And after seeing the cost of the top 10 most expensive traffic tickets in Minnesota, I'm feeling really good about my approach to the road.
The Zebra is an insurance comparison site that broke down traffic ticket costs by state and how they will affect your wallet. Here are the top 10 most expensive tickets you can get in Minnesota, and how much the violation will raise your insurance.
1. Leaving the scene of an accident/hit and run
Ticket Cost: $3,679
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 116% (or $1,972)
2. DUI
Ticket Cost: $3,533
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 107% (or $1,826)
3. Refusal to submit to a chemical test
Ticket Cost: $3,458
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 103% (or $1,752)
4. Driving with a suspended license
Ticket Cost: $3,445
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 102% (or $1,738)
5. Reckless driving
Ticket Cost: $3,046
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 78% (or $1,339)
6. Racing
Ticket Cost: $2,988
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 75% (or $1,281)
7. Open Container
Ticket Cost: $2,505
Insurance Rate Percentage Increasee: 47% (or $799)
8. At-fault accident - greater than $2000
Ticket Cost: $2,461
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 44% (or $754)
9. At-fault accident - $1000-$2000
Ticket Cost: $2,390
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase:: 40% (or $683)
10. Speeding in a 65 MPH zone
Ticket Cost: $$2,275
Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 33% (or $568)
Another notable price tag I saw for Minnesota is a cell phone violation. The ticket costs $2,083 and causes a 22% increase on your insurance. In my own travels, I've noticed so many people on their phones lately. Put the phone down, it can save your life and save you some money.
Check out the full findings of this report from The Zebra on their website.
Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022
Hundreds Head to Jordan, MN to Watch New Movie Be Filmed
5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions