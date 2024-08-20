The Story of SCSU’s Shoemaker Hall

St. Cloud State's residence hall Shoemaker Hall was built in 1915. SCSU Archivist Tom Steman says it's the 3rd oldest building on campus. The building is named for Waite A. Shoemaker who was a campus lab model school student, was a St. Cloud Normal School graduate, was a faculty member, and eventually became President of the University. He served as President from 1902-1916.

Steman says when the building was being constructed Shoemaker was ill and on leave from the University. At that time Isabelle Lawrence stepped in as acting President. She became the first woman to serve as President at SCSU. Steman indicates Waite Shoemaker died shortly after the dedication of the building. I asked Steman if there is any truth to ghosts roaming the halls of Shoemaker Hall. He says that is urban legend. Shoemaker underwent an addition to the building in 1960 where two large wings were added and were initially used to house male students.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tom Steman about SCSU residence halls, it is available below.