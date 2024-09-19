The Home of Numerous SCSU Sports; Halenbeck Hall

Halenbeck Hall has been the home of St. Cloud State basketball since 1965. In 1963 the Minnesota State legislature approved several new buildings on the SCSU campus including the Performing Arts Center, Case Hall and a $2.2 Million physical education building which became Halenbeck Hall. Halenbeck Hall opened in June of 1965 replacing Eastman Hall as the University's athletic facility. Eastman Hall opened in 1929.

Get our free mobile app

Halenback Hall ground breaking (photo courtesy of SCSU Archives) Halenback Hall ground breaking (photo courtesy of SCSU Archives) loading...

In February of 1964 the Minnesota State College Board named the building for Philip L. Halenbeck, a local doctor. According to the 1964 press release "Halenbeck provided funds for St. Cloud State’s first academic scholarships, helped conduct the school’s first major fundraising campaign (to build Atwood Memorial Center, which opened in 1966), and financed “the research required for planning closed-circuit and educational television facilities at the college.” The building was designed by architects Traynor and Hermanson." St. Cloud State Archivist Tom Steman joined me on WJON. He says it's unclear if Philip Halenbeck was a strong supporter of SCSU Athletics.

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com loading...

The main gym at Halenbeck Hall was built to have a capacity of 8,000 people. Halenbeck Hall's main gym has a current capacity of 6,400. The facility underwent some renovations over the years improving the seating in the lower level. The facility also has a swimming pool to the south of the building.

Halenbeck Hall (1965) gymnasium, St. Cloud State University, October 2001 Halenbeck Hall (1965) gymnasium, St. Cloud State University, October 2001 loading...

Numerous athletic teams at St. Cloud State have called this facility home over the year including wrestling, volleyball, and men's and women's basketball. Halenbeck Hall has also hosted many high section playoff games, graduation ceremonies and concerts.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with SCSU's Tom Steman, it is available below.