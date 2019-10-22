The St Cloud Film Festival Bringing Innovation in Animation

THE ST CLOUD FILM FESTIVAL HAPPENS IN NOVEMBER

The St. Cloud Film Festival is a great opportunity for people interested in all aspects of film to see the latest technology in animation, hear about up and coming names in the industry, and to meet some of the creators of the films in person. You'll have the opportunity to view over 100 films in 8 days during the festival.

One of my favorite parts about being a judge is being able to see the new creative ways that people use film, video and animation to deliver their message.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App

DATES AND TIMES

The St Cloud Film Festival 2019 will be held from November 2nd through November 9th at various places throughout the are. For the complete guide you can click HERE now and make plans to attend various events.

You can get a one time $30 pass to attend all the events, or you can purchase individual passes, which you'll be able to purchase at the box office of each location. If you'd like to get your all event pass, click HERE as this will be the lowest price available.

LOCATIONS

The Black Box

804 W St Germain St

St Cloud, MN 56301

The Atwood Little Theatre

St. Cloud State University

6th St S

St Cloud, MN

Miller Center Auditorium

St. Cloud State University

400 6th St S

St Cloud, MN 5630