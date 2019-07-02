Huskies Edge Rox 8-7

The Rox went out to a 7-1 lead in the 4th inning only to see Duluth come back with 6 runs in the 5th inning and the Huskies broke the 7-all tie with a run in the 8th inning.

Freddy Achecar went 3-4 with 5 RBIs, Brady Harlan was 3-4 with a run scored, and Hance Smith had 2 hits and 2 runs scored for the Rox. Trae Robertson threw 4 innings with 2 hits, 6 walks and 2 earned runs allowed. Hance Smith took the loss in relief.

The Rox are 20-15. St. Cloud starts the 2nd half of the season tonight at Thunder Bay at 6:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:35.