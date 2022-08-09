The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!

DO WE HAVE THE BEST-LOOKING CRUISER IN THE US?

Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today.

PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY

By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the contest, including some pretty great shots of helicopters, cruisers and more. Voting ends on August 25th, so we are hoping you'll help us bring home the honor by placing your vote early.

COMMENTS ARE GREAT!

I have to admit, there are some pretty awesome photos in this collection, but Minnesota is one of the only states that shows a variety of patrol vehicles, including our sexy cruiser, helicopters AND an airplane.

There were some really cute comments being made about which one would be the best. Read comments that have been posted so far:

Parker says: "Some tough entries from some of the State Patrol agencies. Good to see the beauty around the country and each SP agency having fun with it. Some have really stepped up their game! Voted MN for the maroon squad, not other state patrol stands out quite like the maroon!"

Morgan says: "It would look better with an Explorer but you still got my vote".

Dan says: "Minnesota has the best looking cruisers, especially when there not behind you with the lights flashing."

DJ Says: "Still MSP, but Kansas really upped their game!"

Morgan Says: "The best looking cruiser is the one that doesn't pull me over!"

Don't forget to place your vote today and share this story with all your friends!

